Obama commutes 330 sentences, most in single day

Obama has granted more commutations than any previous president

(CNN) President Barack Obama granted 330 commutations, the White House announced Thursday, the most commutations given in a single day by a US president.

The announcement comes within 24 hours of the transfer of power from Obama to President-elect Donald Trump.

A White House official told CNN this is Obama's final batch of clemency.

The move brings the total number of individuals who sentences Obama reduced to a total of 1,715, including 568 who had been sentenced to life in prison.

The large majority of sentences Obama commuted Thursday -- and in total -- were those that came from nonviolent drug offenses.

