Obama commutes 330 sentences, most in single day

Story highlights Not included in the list: Former American prisoner of war Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

Obama commuted other sentences -- including that of Chelsea Manning -- earlier this week

(CNN) President Barack Obama granted 330 commutations, the White House announced Thursday, the most commutations given in a single day by a US president.

The announcement comes within 24 hours of the transfer of power from Obama to President-elect Donald Trump. Most of those whose sentences were commuted came from nonviolent drug offenses.

Not included in the list: Former American prisoner of war Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who has asked Obama for a pardon, Justice Department officials told CNN in December.

Bergdahl faces charges for leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009. His court-martial is scheduled for February 6.

Trump has been a staunch critic of Bergdahl and the prisoner swap made under Obama.

Read More