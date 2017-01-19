Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father's song at inauguration

Washington (CNN) Famed singer Frank Sinatra's eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, has never been a fan of President-elect Donald Trump.

Now that he's about the assume the presidency, the younger Sinatra let the world know how she feels about one of her father's famous songs being used in the inauguration festivities.

According to inauguration chairman Tom Barrack, Trump and his wife, Melania, have selected "My Way" by Frank Sinatra for their first dance as the first couple at the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day.

Nancy Sinatra, when asked for a response about the song selection on Twitter, said: "Just remember the first line of the song."

Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

The first line of the song is, "And now, the end is near."

