Grassley did not address whether Mulvaney should withdraw

Washington (CNN) Sen. Chuck Grassley, a top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, warned Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump's choice for budget director could face "problems" getting confirmed to the post because of his failure to pay taxes on a household employee.

Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who was selected to run Trump's Office of Management and Budget, acknowledged to the committee that he did not pay taxes on a household employee for four years. He later paid back taxes when learning of the discrepancy, he said in a questionnaire that was submitted ahead of his confirmation hearing next week.

Democrats seized on the news, saying such issues have forced candidates to withdraw from consideration in the past.

Now it's not just Democrats -- Grassley a veteran Iowa Republican who sits on the panel, says similar tax flaps have caused problems for other Cabinet nominees in the past and could present fresh challenges for Mulvaney.

"It could create problems," Grassley told CNN. "I don't know for sure, but I've had problems with former Cabinet people under both Republicans and Democrats where that's either been straightened out -- or if there wasn't justification for it oppose it."

