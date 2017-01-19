Mexican foreign minister to visit Washington next week

Story highlights President Enrique Peña Nieto appointed Videgaray as foreign secretary earlier this month

Videgaray could be the first foreign minister to visit Washington since Trump takes office

Washington (CNN) Top Mexican officials will visit Washington next week for talks with senior officials in the Trump administration, a possible early gesture the incoming US president wants to repair the rocky relationship he has sparked with America's neighbor.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, who has led talks between the Mexican government and the Trump transition team, and Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo are expected to be in Washington January Thursday and Friday, a statement by the Mexican government said.

They are expected to meet with several top White House officials, including Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner; and senior adviser and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. They will be among the first, if not the first, foreign dignitaries to visit Washington after Trump takes office.

Security, migration and economic issues, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, are expected to top the agenda.

President Enrique Peña Nieto appointed Videgaray, one of his most trusted advisers, as foreign secretary earlier this month to boost ties with the incoming Trump team. Videgaray was forced to resign as finance minister in September after arranging Trump's visit to Mexico City, which was widely viewed as a public relations disaster for Peña Nieto.

Read More