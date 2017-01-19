Washington (CNN) As Donald Trump puts his hand on the bible Friday and swears to "faithfully execute the Office of President" few people will focus on the man in the judicial robe delivering the oath.

But, oh, to have a thought bubble over Chief Justice John Roberts' head.

Roberts will swear in a President-elect who has called the chief justice a "nightmare for conservatives" and lambasted his voting record. At the same time, a Trump presidency guarantees something critical to Roberts' own legacy: a conservative majority.

George Washington delivers his inaugural address at New York's Federal Hall in April 1789. It was 13 years after the Declaration of Independence and more than a year and a half after the Constitution was ratified.

John Adams, the second US president, took the oath of office at the House Chamber Congress Hall in Philadelphia.

Thomas Jefferson arrives on horseback for his inauguration in 1801. It was the first one held at the US Capitol.

James Madison, the fourth US president, was inaugurated in 1809 and was the first to hold an inaugural ball to celebrate.

James Monroe's inauguration in 1817 was the first time that the swearing-in ceremony was held outside. The Capitol building was still under repair from its damage in the War of 1812.

John Quincy Adams, son of former President John Adams, was inaugurated in 1825. He is one of only three presidents who did not use a Bible at his inauguration. He opted for a volume of law. Theodore Roosevelt used no Bible or book at his first inauguration in 1901. Lyndon B. Johnson used John F. Kennedy's Roman Catholic Missal during his hastily arranged swearing-in aboard Air Force One.

Andrew Jackson was inaugurated at the US Capitol in 1829. He was re-elected in 1833.

Martin Van Buren was inaugurated in 1837. For the first time in history, the president-elect and the outgoing president rode to the inauguration together.

This lithograph shows the inauguration of William Henry Harrison in 1841. Harrison delivered the longest inaugural address in history (about 8,500 words). He caught a cold and died from pneumonia a month later.

John Tyler, seen here, took the oath of office after the 1841 death of William Henry Harrison. Harrison died after just 32 days in office.

People gather for the inauguration of James K. Polk in 1845. It was the first inauguration ceremony to be reported by telegraph and shown in a newspaper illustration.

Zachary Taylor delivers his inaugural speech on the steps of the Capitol in 1849.

Millard Fillmore, seen here, became president after Zachary Taylor's death in 1850.

Military units precede Franklin Pierce's carriage down Pennsylvania Avenue during his inauguration day parade in 1853. Pierce broke the tradition of kissing the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony. He placed his left hand on it instead.

The 1857 inauguration of James Buchanan was the first inauguration ceremony known to be photographed.

Abraham Lincoln gives his inaugural address in 1861. The nation was on the brink of the Civil War, so Lincoln was heavily protected during his procession to the Capitol.

After the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, Vice President Andrew Johnson assumed the presidency in a Washington hotel in 1865.

Ulysses S. Grant takes the oath of office in front of a large crowd in 1869. Grant, the former Army general who helped the Union win the Civil War, served two terms.

Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite administers the oath of office to Rutherford B. Hayes. The usual inauguration day back then, March 4, fell on a Sunday in 1877. So the public ceremony was held on a Monday.

President James A. Garfield views the inauguration ceremonies in 1881. He was the first to watch the parade from a stand built in front of White House.

Chester A. Arthur became the nation's 21st president after the death of James A. Garfield. There have been eight times in US history when a vice president has assumed the presidency because the president died in office.

Grover Cleveland was the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. He was inaugurated in 1885 (seen here) and 1893.

This engraved illustration of Benjamin Harrison's inauguration appeared on the cover of Harper's Weekly in 1889. It was raining during the ceremony.

William McKinley delivers his inaugural address in 1897. His inauguration was the first to be recorded on a movie camera. He died in office shortly after being re-elected in 1900.

Theodore Roosevelt takes the oath of office in 1901. He was vice president to William McKinley, who died in office. Roosevelt, a distant cousin of future President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was the youngest president in history at 42 years of age. He was re-elected in 1904.

William Howard Taft stands on the inaugural platform after taking the oath of office in 1909. His inauguration was held indoors because of a blizzard the day before.

Woodrow Wilson gives his inaugural speech in 1913. Wilson broke with tradition and did not host any inaugural balls.

President Warren G. Harding waves to the crowd from the US Capitol's east portico in 1921. It was the first inauguration where an automobile was used to transport the president-elect to the Capitol.

Calvin Coolidge takes the oath of office in Plymouth, Vermont, in August 1923. President Warren G. Harding had just died, and Coolidge was vice president. Coolidge's father, John, administered the oath. He was a notary public.

People attend the inauguration of Herbert Hoover in 1929. Later that year, a stock market crash led to the Great Depression.

Franklin D. Roosevelt is sworn in for his first term in 1933. He won four presidential elections and served in office until his death in 1945. The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, ensured that he would be the last US president to serve more than two terms.

Harry S. Truman holds the Bible as he takes the oath of office in 1945. Standing beside him are his wife, Bess, and his daughter, Margaret. Truman was the vice president under Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died in office. Truman won re-election in 1948.

A crowd watches the inauguration ceremony of Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953. Eisenhower, who served two terms, recited his own prayer after taking the oath of office.

John F. Kennedy is sworn in by Chief Justice Earl Warren in 1961. Kennedy, at 43, was the youngest ever to be elected president. This was the first inauguration ceremony to be televised in color.

Lyndon B. Johnson takes the oath of office aboard Air Force One after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in November 1963. Standing on the right is Kennedy's widow, Jackie.

Richard Nixon delivers his inaugural address in 1969. He was re-elected in 1972 but resigned two years after that.

Gerald Ford takes the oath in 1974 next to his wife, Betty. He became president in August of that year after Richard Nixon resigned because of the Watergate scandal.

Jimmy Carter is joined by his wife, Rosalynn, as he takes the oath of office in 1977. He was the first president to walk from the Capitol to the White House in the post-inauguration parade.

President Ronald Reagan delivers his inaugural address at the US Capitol in 1981. As the ceremony was being held, Iran was releasing 52 American hostages.

President George H.W. Bush, left, shakes the hand of his son George W. Bush after being sworn in to office in 1989. The elder Bush had been vice president under President Ronald Reagan, whose two terms were up.

Bill Clinton addresses the crowd at the US Capitol after being inaugurated in 1993. He was re-elected in 1996.

George W. Bush takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2001. Standing with Bush, from left, are daughter Jenna, wife Laura and daughter Barbara. Bush, the eldest son of former President George H.W. Bush, served two terms.

Barack Obama is sworn in as the 44th president of the United States in 2009. His wife, Michelle, is holding the Bible as he takes the oath of office, and they are joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. An estimated 1.5 million people attended the inauguration as Obama became the nation's first African-American president.

Those thoughts might be swirling around in the chief's head as he stands across from President-elect Donald Trump and focuses on the words he needs to recite.

"There have certainly been more awkward confrontations between a chief justice and the President he was swearing in," said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor of law at the University of Texas School of Law. "But I'm sure there will be a lot going through the chief justice's mind Friday -- about his legacy, the role of the Supreme Court during President Trump's tenure, and, frankly, the specific function he'll be performing on stage."

Regardless, Friday's swearing-in won't be as contentious as when John Marshall swore in his cousin and political enemy Thomas Jefferson, or even when Roberts swore in Barack Obama, who, as a senator, voted against his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Vladeck noted.

Administered oath four times to Obama

By now, Roberts is an old pro at delivering the oath. But that wasn't always the case. In fact, he's now administered the presidential oath four times -- all to one man.

Back in 2009, Roberts garbled the words during Obama's first inauguration. Cameras captured two confused constitutional scholars reciting the words out of sequence.

The next day, they met again in the White House for a do-over. Just to be safe.

Flash forward to 2013. The justices once again gathered on the dais for Obama's second inauguration on January 21. On that day, Michele Obama's acute fashion style was eclipsed by the elegant hat worn by Justice Antonin Scalia. It was a custom made replica of the hat depicted in Hans Holbein's famous portrait of St. Thomas More. The twitterverse weighed in calling it #Scaliaweirdhat.

This time the oath -- with Roberts reading from a card -- went seamlessly. But in fact the two had met the day before to perform the oath at the White House because the Constitution requires it to be performed on January 20 -- which fell on a Sunday in 2013.

Roberts' Obamacare vote

By then, a much grayer Obama had a history with Roberts. The chief had cast the deciding vote in June 2012 to save the President's signature legislative achievement: Obamacare. Critics of the law had challenged it all the way to the Supreme Court, arguing that it violated the commerce clause of the Constitution.

In a cliffhanger, Roberts wrote an opinion agreeing that the law violated the Commerce Clause but famously sided with the court's four liberals to uphold it under a secondary argument put forward by the government: that it was in essence a tax.

That vote saved the day for Obama and infuriated Roberts' critics -- a grudge held by the GOP base, Trump and other Republican presidential contenders like Ted Cruz -- despite his key conservative votes on on issues concerning gay marriage, affirmative action, campaign finance, abortion and voting rights.

"John Roberts turned out to be an absolute disaster, he turned out to be an absolute disaster because he gave us Obamacare," Trump said last January on ABC.

Roberts made clear in his opinion that he was no fan of the Affordable Care Act, however.

"Members of this Court are vested with the authority to interpret the law; we possess neither the expertise nor the prerogative to make policy judgments. Those decisions are entrusted to our Nation's elected leaders, who can be thrown out of office if the people disagree with them," he wrote. "It is not our job to protect the people from the consequences of their political choices."

By 2015 the law was before the justices again in a different challenge and, once again, Roberts voted in its favor.

There's an irony to the vote.

On Friday, Roberts will swear in a man who now is working actively to repeal the law that Roberts saved.

That means that the hundreds of hours and thousands of legal briefs -- filed by state governments, conservative groups and others behind the challenges -- no longer really matter in a political sense.

Will the replacement law be challenged as well before the Supreme Court?

Replacing Scalia

The political world was jolted in the middle of the campaign when Justice Antonin Scalia suddenly died.

All at once, Roberts found himself having to mourn the sudden death of a beloved colleague, plan the courts' intricate memorial service, and deal with the complications of an eight-member court.

Ironically, it was the political branches who were suddenly thrust into a constitutional debate regarding whether Senate Republicans were compelled to hold hearings for Obama's pick: Merrick Garland.

Meanwhile, with Hillary Clinton leading in the polls, progressives found themselves on the precipice of something brand new -- and not seen since the 1960s: a liberal majority. They began to dream big.

For the most part the Supreme Court justices kept their heads down, tried to get their work done and avoid 4-4 splits.

And then, whiplash again, Trump won the White House.

By the time of the swearing in is over, Trump may look at Roberts though a different lens. He might someday need his vote.

And one of Trump's first acts as President will be to name Scalia's replacement.

That man or woman will cement the conservative majority. On top of that, Trump may also get the chance to replace a second justice because three current members are in their late 70's and early 80's.

That person could mean that the Court will remain right leaning throughout Roberts' tenure.

"It's a common assumption that the most important vote on the Supreme Court is that of Justice Kennedy," said Vladeck, referring to the Justice whose vote often provides either the more progressive or conservative bloc with a majority. "But especially if President Trump is able to put more than one justice on the Court, the real swing vote could become Chief Justice Roberts -- likely the first time a chief justice has been such an important vote in individual cases since the 1930s.

"By the end of a Trump presidency, this really could be the Roberts Court not just in name."