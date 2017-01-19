Kerry and his pooch Ben unleash the press

(CNN) Outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry made a surprise appearance in the State Department briefing room Thursday, bringing along a special guest: his dog Ben.

Ben was met with a flurry of excitement from reporters, many of whom reached for their smartphones to snap pictures as Kerry cajoled him into sitting still.

"He's gotten really good," said Kerry, joking, "he's actually getting disciplined."

Benjamin F. Kerry has become fixture at the State Department, often accompanying his owner to work. He even has his own Twitter account (@DiploMutt), with over 3,000 followers.

John Kerry and his dog at his final State Department press conference.

The yellow lab, who is three years old, quickly settled down next to his master, while the latter offered closing remarks to the press corps.

