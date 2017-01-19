Clyburn to attend inauguration -- against his wife's wishes

Story highlights The top ranking House African-American Democrat explained his inauguration plans

Jim Clyburn said Jeff Sessions' nomination to be attorney general is "absolutely crap"

Washington (CNN) South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the top ranking African-American House Democrat, is attending Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump -- but he says his wife doesn't want him to go.

Clyburn said his wife told him as he left home for the airport Thursday morning to head to Washington, "I understand you are going, but I want you to know that I don't like it."

"We all have roles to play," Clyburn said, noting that he met Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a fellow civil rights activist who is boycotting the inauguration, in 1960. Roughly 60 House Democrats have said they won't attend the inauguration at the Capitol in part because they agree with Lewis' criticism of Trump. Last week, Lewis said he didn't believe Trump was a "legitimate president."

"John's role in all of this is a bit different from mine," Clyburn said, noting he serves as part of the Democratic leadership team.

But Clyburn didn't mince words when it comes to the feelings of African-American members in Congress about their concern about Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department.

