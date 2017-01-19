Imam to offer call to prayer at inaugural morning event

Story highlights Imam Mohamed Magid will be one of 26 people offering prayers and reading from Scripture

Magid has worked to de-radicalize Muslim youths

Washington (CNN) An imam will issue the Muslim call to prayer at an interfaith service on Saturday to mark President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to the inaugural committee.

Imam Mohamed Magid of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center, also known as the ADAMS Center, in Sterling, Virginia, will be one of 26 people offering prayers and reading from Scripture at the National Prayer Service that follows the swearing-in ceremony. The service occurs at the Washington National Cathedral.

Trump has cast himself as a fierce opponent of "radical Islam," and some Muslim groups have taken offense in his rhetoric that they say targets all adherents of Islam. In response, Trump has maintained that he has deep ties to the Muslim community.

One of Trump's most controversial policies has been a plan to temporarily end all Muslim immigration to the United States, though he has since said he only want to ban immigration from unspecified countries with heavy terrorist activity.