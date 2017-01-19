Story highlights Michelle Obama posted an image where she is embracing the President

Washington (CNN) Michelle Obama is saying goodbye to the White House. The first lady put up a series of sentimental social media posts before the new first family assumes the role on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Obama posted an image showing her embracing President Barack Obama. "Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thanks you. -mo," the caption read.

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo pic.twitter.com/pahEydkZ5Z — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 19, 2017

The first lady also shared a video of herself with the first dogs, Bo and Sunny, taking "one last walk through the People's House."

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. pic.twitter.com/uaAn6j8Ygy — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2017

Last Wednesday, January 11, the first lady appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show" and spoke of her last days in the White House.

"It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us, in ways that we didn't expect," Obama told host Jimmy Fallon, while also noting she was ready to leave after two terms.

