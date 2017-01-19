Cummings: I'm attending inauguration to witness history

Story highlights "My forefathers have worked hard to give me and others these opportunities," he said

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting the election

Washington (CNN) Rep. Elijah Cummings, a frequent critic of President-elect Donald Trump, said Thursday he will not boycott the inauguration on Friday.

"My situation is, I want to be a witness to history," the Maryland Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "My forefathers have worked hard to give me and others these opportunities."

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting the inauguration, particularly after revelations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and Trump's rebuke of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis for saying he didn't believe Trump's presidency was legitimate.

Some members have said they will be protesting in Washington or in their home districts instead.

