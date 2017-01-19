Story highlights Trump has promised to sign executive orders on Obamacare

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is ready to "get the show going."

Less than 24 hours before he is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, Trump told supporters at a luncheon at his Washington hotel Thursday that he is preparing to use the presidential pen to sign some "very meaningful" documents.

"We will be signing some papers that will be very meaningful tomorrow right after the speech to get the show going," Trump said, according to cell phone video of his remarks during a closed press portion of the luncheon obtained by CNN.

The remarks came hours after the President-elect's incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump is planning to sign a series of executive orders beginning Friday, though Spicer said Trump is "still working through which ones he wants to deal with tomorrow versus Monday or Tuesday."

"The President-elect is continuing to get briefed on some of the orders he wants to do and the sequencing thereof," Spicer said. "I think you'll see some activity on both tomorrow, over the weekend and then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday."

