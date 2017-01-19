Story highlights The incoming press secretary said Donald Trump's Cabinet will have diversity

Trump's Cabinet is the first in 30 years with no Latinos

Washington (CNN) Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer defended President-elect Donald Trump's commitment to diversity, saying that highlight the fact that the new Cabinet will be the first in 30 years without a Latino is "a very narrow way to look at it."

"It is a priority but I think it is a very narrow way to look at it to say: 'If you don't appoint people to this particular position that's a problem,' " Spicer said Thursday at a news conference. "The No. 1 thing that I think Americans should focus on is, 'Is he hiring the best and the brightest? Is he hiring people that are committed to enacting real change?'"

Arturo Vargas, executive director of National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, a nonprofit of more than 6,000 Latino elected and appointed public officials, responded Thursday.

"The exclusion of a Latino voice in President-elect Trump's cabinet has set back our nation. Latinos are the nation's second largest population group, one of every four of America's children, and the highest policy body of the country is void of its perspective," Vargas said in a statement." The onus now is on the President to bring in the voice and perspectives of Latinos into his decision making.'"

Trump kicked off his campaign by labeling undocumented Mexican immigrants criminals and "rapists" and vowed to deport all undocumented immigrants living in the US during his campaign.

