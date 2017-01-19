Story highlights The incoming press secretary said Donald Trump's Cabinet will have diversity

Trump's Cabinet is the first in 30 years with no Latinos

Washington (CNN) Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer defended President-elect Donald Trump's commitment to diversity, saying that highlight the fact that the new Cabinet will be the first in 30 years without a Latino is "a very narrow way to look at it."

"It is a priority but I think it is a very narrow way to look at it to say: 'If you don't appoint people to this particular position that's a problem,' " Spicer said Thursday at a news conference. "The No. 1 thing that I think Americans should focus on is, 'Is he hiring the best and the brightest? Is he hiring people that are committed to enacting real change?'"

Trump kicked off his campaign by labeling undocumented Mexican immigrants criminals and "rapists" and vowed to deport all undocumented immigrants living in the US during his campaign.

Trump interviewed several Latinos for the two final Cabinet posts he sought to fill -- leaders for the Departments of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs -- but landed instead on white men for both posts.

Thirteen of Trump's picks to form his official 16-member Cabinet are white men.

Read More