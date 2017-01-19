Story highlights Democrats are taking a page from Republicans in 2010 to drum up opposition to Obamacare

Liberals are creating a major public relations push to counter the GOP move to roll it back

(CNN) The day before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as president, House Democrats promised to fight his top priority -- repealing Obamacare.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi touted events organized by Democrats around the country to highlight support for President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

"People are becoming outraged and speaking up," Pelosi said, and pointed to events in districts across the country in the last week that drew hundreds, or in some cases, thousands of people concerned about the fallout from the GOP pledge to dismantle the law.

"Democrats will not sit idly by," Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland said, stressing, "every American should know they will be adversely affected if the Affordable Care Act is repealed."

He pointed to the requirements that insurers can't deny anyone with a pre-existing condition, preventive care coverage, lifetime limits on out-of-pocket expenses, and other provisions apply to all those with health insurance.

