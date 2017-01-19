What Sean Spicer can learn from Bill Belichick

Story highlights James Lynch: To deal with the White House press corps, Sean Spicer should follow the lead of the taciturn, no-nonsense Bill Belichik

James Lynch is a consultant with Ari Fleischer Communications, a public relations company serving sports and corporate clients. He previously served on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign as a war room manager. Follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Friday, Sean Spicer will become the 30th White House Press Secretary. If Spicer wants to be successful, he might take a tip from his favorite football coach—especially if that coach is six-time Super Bowl champion coach—Bill Belichick. When it comes to handling the press, no one does it better than Coach Belichik.

There's a lot of old C-SPAN tape of White House briefings for Spicer to watch, but the "outsider" move would be for him to get lost in YouTube videos of Belichick's storied pressers.

In both sports and politics, press conferences are a necessary tool for getting information to the media. A good press conference allows the coach or press secretary to state his or her message, followed by a session in which reporters ask tough questions.