Ana Navarro: We'll be OK with Trump, IF...

Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist and commentator, was national Hispanic campaign chairwoman for John McCain in 2008, national Hispanic co-chair for Jon Huntsman's 2012 campaign and was supporting Jeb Bush's candidacy for 2016. Follow her on Twitter @ananavarro. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Yes, folks. It is really happening. Donald Trump is swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.

Since his election, I have heard Trump opponents grasp at straws and wild theories in the hope that this day would not come. First, they put their hopes in recounts in the states. The result did not change. Then, it was about persuading electors not to vote for Trump in the Electoral College. That did not work.

Then, the question was: Can he be impeached -- because of the Russian interference, because of conflicts of interest, because his hair is funny. That didn't work either.

Breathe deep. Take a big gulp of whatever alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverage you have near you. And brace for the reality. On Friday he becomes President Donald J. Trump. Yikes!

