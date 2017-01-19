What happens when first ladies share a back seat

Story highlights Incoming and outgoing first ladies traditionally ride together to the swearing-in ceremony

(CNN) Edith Bolling Galt Wilson, the most powerful first lady in history, ran the White House after President Wilson suffered a stroke eighteen months before he left office.

In 1917 she became the first-ever first lady to accompany her husband in the carriage ride to the Capitol. In a trip that takes a matter of minutes but has often felt like hours for those who came before them, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump will likely find themselves traveling in the same car. They will be apart from their husbands on the ride from the White House to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. The first lady's office has not confirmed this, but it would be a notable break with tradition if they did not.

Much attention is given to the president and his relationship with his successor but not as much is known about the first lady and her relationship with the woman who is taking over the East Wing.

The Obamas both have legacies they want to protect and even though the East Wing transition is often easier -- Laura Bush staffers handed over binders of helpful information to Michelle Obama's staffers after the election -- sometimes it can be fraught.

Michelle Obama is relieved to be done with her tenure as first lady but this will be one last hurdle. For Melania Trump it will be an introduction to the sometimes strange rituals of Washington.