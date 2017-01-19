Breaking News

Faraday Future's autonomous FF 91 blends luxury and connectivity

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Faraday Future, a California-based electric car start-up, unveiled its first consumer model, the FF91, at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Faraday Future, a California-based electric car start-up, unveiled its first consumer model, the FF91, at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
The FF 91 is the company&#39;s first production model. Fitted with a 130 kWh battery, Faraday Future says the car has a range of 378 miles (608 kilometers).
Photos: Battery-powered tech
The FF 91 is the company's first production model. Fitted with a 130 kWh battery, Faraday Future says the car has a range of 378 miles (608 kilometers).
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Faraday Future drew crowds of admirers at the CES in 2016 with the futuristic FFZERO1 concept car.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Faraday Future drew crowds of admirers at the CES in 2016 with the futuristic FFZERO1 concept car.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Attendees of the launch watched a video of the FF 91 electric vehicle racing a Tesla Model S. Faraday Future claims the FF91 can go from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds, marginally quicker than the Tesla S -- which does it in 2.5 seconds.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Attendees of the launch watched a video of the FF 91 electric vehicle racing a Tesla Model S. Faraday Future claims the FF91 can go from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds, marginally quicker than the Tesla S -- which does it in 2.5 seconds.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
The company also showcased the car&#39;s &quot;Driverless Valet&quot; parking feature. Owners would also be able to summon the vehicle to pick them up at a specific location and time.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
The company also showcased the car's "Driverless Valet" parking feature. Owners would also be able to summon the vehicle to pick them up at a specific location and time.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Attendees inspect the 4-door electric sedan, which Faraday Future executives called &quot;a new species.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/04/technology/faraday-future-ces-2017/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;READ: CNN Money&#39;s report on the FF91 launch&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Attendees inspect the 4-door electric sedan, which Faraday Future executives called "a new species."

READ: CNN Money's report on the FF91 launch
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Critics have suggested Faraday Future could be in financial trouble.&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.buzzfeed.com/priya/turmoil-at-faraday-future?utm_term=.hsQEN0811#.plqExpaqq&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Reports of debts and missed payments &lt;/a&gt;have dogged the company in recent times.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Critics have suggested Faraday Future could be in financial trouble. Reports of debts and missed payments have dogged the company in recent times.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Faraday Future&#39;s &quot;Variable Platform Architecture&quot; (VPA) is a powertrain system designed to be flexible. The chassis and body are a single form which improves the overall vehicle rigidity, safety and handling of the car, the company says.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Faraday Future's "Variable Platform Architecture" (VPA) is a powertrain system designed to be flexible. The chassis and body are a single form which improves the overall vehicle rigidity, safety and handling of the car, the company says.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
The FF 91 combines the performance of a supercar with an interior designed for comfort and luxury, the company says.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
The FF 91 combines the performance of a supercar with an interior designed for comfort and luxury, the company says.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
The car is expected to cost upwards of $100,000.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
The car is expected to cost upwards of $100,000.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Buyers can reserve a FF 91 with a deposit of $5,000.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Buyers can reserve a FF 91 with a deposit of $5,000.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Faraday Future is also involved in Formula E, the all-electric racing series, partnering with Dragon Racing to form the Faraday Future Dragon Racing team for the 2016-17 world championship season.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
Faraday Future is also involved in Formula E, the all-electric racing series, partnering with Dragon Racing to form the Faraday Future Dragon Racing team for the 2016-17 world championship season.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
&quot;We&#39;re creating technology that has never existed before,&quot; Nick Sampson, a senior vice president, said at the CES launch.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
"We're creating technology that has never existed before," Nick Sampson, a senior vice president, said at the CES launch.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
The first FF 91 cars are expected to be delivered in 2018 at the earliest.
Photos: Battery-powered tech
The first FF 91 cars are expected to be delivered in 2018 at the earliest.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
FF_91_Exterior_11FF91_Sketch_1Faraday 2GettyImages-630931538GettyImages-630931820GettyImages-630926570GettyImages-630927366faraday future VPA FF_91_Exterior_13FF_91_Exterior_12FF91_VAlgorithmicWall_00000GettyImages-630931578GettyImages-630927464faraday future iceland ces

Story highlights

  • Faraday Future reveals first production car
  • FF91 uses cameras, radar, lasers and sensors
  • CNN has exclusive look inside electric car

(CNN)Twelve months after unveiling its futuristic FFZERO1 concept car to the world, Faraday Future has returned in 2017 with its first production model.

Following a series of teasing tweets late last year, the California-based start-up finally unveiled the FF 91 at this month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

    Faraday Future's FF 91

    Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.39 secs

    Peak power: 783 kW (1050 HP equiv)

    Range: 378 miles (608 km)

    Price: $100,000-290,000 (est)

    Release date: 2018

    Billed as the fastest electric production car in the world -- it goes from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds -- the electric supercar also promises to be one of the most sophisticated autonomous vehicles on the road.
    READ: Faraday Future unveils slick car amid turmoil
    CNN's Supercharged show caught up with Faraday Future's design chief Richard Kim at CES, where he gave presenter Nicki Shields a guided tour of the car's key design features.
    Read More

    Form follows function

    A strip of light wraps around the front of the FF 91, drawing attention to the car's aerodynamic shape.
    "Aero is really important for range," Kim explains. "The shape of the car can influence how far you can go without charging."
    Down below, the company's slanted "FF" logo sits amid a mesh of lights that glow in different sequences depending on what the car is doing.
    When it's being recharged, the lights glow up and down. Put it into autonomous mode and the LEDs will pulse.
    "People are very nervous about the safety of (driverless vehicles) but you'll be able to tell if it's in autonomous mode from the signaling at the front and side of the car," Kim says.

    360-degree coverage

    A retractable 3-D LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system located on the hood provides the visual centerpiece of the FF 91's autonomous driving suite.
    The 360-degree laser-based mapping technology is complemented by a small army of high-definition cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors strategically positioned around the car.
    On a scale of 1-5, the FF 91's autonomy level is 4, Kim says.
    "This car is not only the fastest electric production car, but it's the most connected and has the best self-driving capability," he adds.

    The personal touch

    Entry to the FF 91 is granted via a camera mounted in the central B-pillar. Facial recognition technology will not only activate the keyless entry system but also restore your personal settings inside the car's luxurious interior, the company says.
    Tap on the side of the car, and the gateway doors swing open to reveal a world more like first-class air travel than a four-seat hatchback -- with reclining leather seats and an array of gadgets.
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news, videos and Supercharged show times
    "In the old days of buying a car you would get in the driver's seat and say: 'Yes, I want it' or 'I don't,'" Kim says. "Now we know with (the growth of) ride share and millennials who maybe aren't as interested in driving that every seat in the house matters."
    Nicki Shields had an exclusive look inside the FF91 during her visit to CES. You can see what she thought of it in January's Supercharged show on CNN International.