Iran: Many firefighters missing in Tehran building collapse

Story highlights The fire raged through the multi-story building's upper floors before it collapsed, state media said

The Plasco building was home to garment manufacturers and other businesses

Tehran (CNN) Thirty-five firefighters are missing after a multi-story building in Iran's capital, Tehran, collapsed around them as they battled a blaze, Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki told a local journalist on the scene.

Rescue teams are trying to dig out the missing firefighters, Maleki reportedly said.

The cause of the building fire and collapse is being investigated, he added.

The journalist on the scene, who spoke to CNN but declined to be named, said police and other uniformed security personnel have blocked the area and are not allowing people or cars to enter.

The Plasco building is seen after it collapsed following the fire.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that the Plasco building -- a downtown commercial garment building and one of Tehran's oldest high-rises -- "no longer exists."

