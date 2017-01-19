Breaking News

Iran: Blaze destroys Tehran building, firefighters injured -- report

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 4:13 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iranians watch the Plasco building where smoke rises from its windows in central Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The high-rise building engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranians watch the Plasco building where smoke rises from its windows in central Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The high-rise building engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

(CNN)A multistory commercial building in Iran's capital, Tehran, collapsed Thursday after a fire blazed through the upper floors for hours, Iranian state media reported.

State-run Press TV reported that more than two dozen firefighters were injured trying to put out the blaze and that some were trapped inside the building.
A spokesman for Tehran's medical emergencies department said that nearly 40 people, including firefighters, have been injured, according to Iran's state-run Fars news agency.
    Footage broadcast on the station showed the building's dramatic collapse.
    Fars said the downtown Plasco building, built more than 50 years ago, was home to hundreds of garment manufacturers and other businesses.
    Read More
    Most people had been evacuated, according to Fars, but there were fears for the safety of firefighters and rescue workers who had entered the building.
    Images showed plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the building's upper stories before it collapsed.