Breaking News

Iran: Tehran building collapses after blaze, dozens trapped

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 4:52 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iranians watch a blaze tear through the Plasco building in downtown Tehran on Thursday.
Iranians watch a blaze tear through the Plasco building in downtown Tehran on Thursday.

Story highlights

  • The fire raged through the multistory building's upper floors for hours, state media said
  • The Plasco building was home to garment manufacturers and other businesses

(CNN)Dozens of firefighters are injured and more are feared trapped after a multi-story commercial building in Iran's capital, Tehran, collapsed following a fire, Iranian state media reported Thursday.

A spokesman for Tehran's medical emergencies department said that nearly 40 people, including firefighters, had been injured, according to Iran's state-run Fars news agency.
    Press TV reported that more than two dozen firefighters were injured trying to put out the blaze, which raged through the upper stories for hours, and that some were trapped inside the building.
    The Plasco building is seen after it collapsed following the fire.
    The Plasco building is seen after it collapsed following the fire.
    Footage broadcast on Press TV showed the building's dramatic collapse.
    The downtown Plasco building, built more than 50 years ago, was home to hundreds of garment manufacturers and other businesses, Fars reported.
    Read More
    Most people had been evacuated, according to Fars, but there were fears for the safety of firefighters and rescue workers who had entered the building.
    Iranian firefighters work to extinguish the fire at the Plasco building in central Tehran on Thursday.
    Iranian firefighters work to extinguish the fire at the Plasco building in central Tehran on Thursday.
    The fire started on the building's ninth floor, Fars cited authorities as saying.
    Images showed plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the building's upper stories before it collapsed.