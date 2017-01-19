Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside The rubble of the Plasco building in Tehran, Iran, is seen after it collapsed following a fire on Thursday, January 19. As many as 30 firefighters are feared dead, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. Official news agency IRNA cited the head of Tehran Emergency Services as saying 70 people were injured in the fire. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Iranian firefighters comfort a fellow fireman in the aftermath of the building collapse. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Emergency crews continue operations after the collapse of the Plasco building. Built more than 50 years ago, the iconic building was home to hundreds of garment manufacturers and other businesses, Fars reported. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside A firefighter climbs over the fallen wreckage of the Plasco building. Thirty-five firefighters are missing after the multi-story building collapsed around them as they battled a blaze, Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki told a local journalist on the scene. Rescue teams are trying to dig out the missing firefighters, Maleki said. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Authorities surround the debris of the collapsed building, which was one of Tehran's oldest high-rises. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside A firefighter reacts outside the building, where the blaze burned through the upper stories for more than three hours before the structure came down. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Firefighters outside the building before it collapsed. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Firefighters worked to move people away and clear the area before the building collapsed. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Iranians watch as firefighters work to extinguish the blazing Plasco building. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Firefighters work to control the blaze. Fars agency cited Mojtaba Doroodian, head of the shirt makers' union, as saying that the fire was the result of a leak in a small gas cylinder on the 10th floor, which caused an explosion when a merchant turned on the lights in his store. Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki said the cause of the building fire and collapse is being investigated. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Fire crews attempt to extinguish the blaze. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Tehran building collapses following huge fire inside Residents take photos of the Plasco building engulfed in smoke and flames. Hide Caption 12 of 13