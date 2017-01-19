Thousands of Skittles end up on an icy road. But that's not the surprising part

Story highlights The spill was actually helpful

We've been feeding candy to our cows

(CNN) This story starts out about Skittles but ends up being about cows.

A rural county in southeast Wisconsin had a sweet, sticky mystery along a highway earlier this week. Hundreds of thousands of red Skittles were found spilled on a road in Dodge County.

"There's no little 'S' on them, but you can definitely smell, it's a distinct Skittles smell," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt told CNN affiliate WISN.

No one knew where the candy came from or where it was going, but county road crews said the Skittles spill was actually helpful, as the roads in the area have been icy the past couple of days and the thousands of little candies improved traction.

So that's one unexpected silver lining from that mishap.

Read More