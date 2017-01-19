(CNN) Seventeen-year-old Rebecca Schofield has three months to a year to live, doctors say. The bold Canadian teen in Riverview, New Brunswick, has cancer, and a final request.

"I wanted to leave my mark. I wanted to do my part to change the world," she says.

After almost two years of chemotherapy, brain surgery and radiation, doctors told her the grim prognosis. Rebecca says that's when she decided to come up with a bucket list.

Rebecca encourages acts of kindness

Her bucket list includes simple things like venturing out of the country for the first time, playing board games with her cousins and watching with her parents their favorite movie, "The Shawshank Redemption."

Rebecca with many of her cousins for a Hogwarts/Harry Potter day.

"So many people wanted to help with my bucket list." Rebecca says. "My dad has always told me to be kind. We talked about what we could do to involve everyone that wanted to help."

They came up with "asking people to do acts of kindness."

"It's not easy for me to do acts of kindness myself. I can't walk right now."

Rebecca posted on Facebook asking if people would perform random acts of kindness and then post about it using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

And now people all over the world are sharing their good deeds using the hashtag.

Paid for the person behind me in line at the drive through this morning #beccatoldmeto ❤️ — Loren Katie (@LorenKatie) January 18, 2017

#beccatoldmeto I slipped behind a young couple and paid for their groceries. We all hugged and cried. God Bless you Becca! — Bailey Baird (@bailey_baird10) January 19, 2017

"It was supposed to only be used on my last day of radiation. I woke up the next day and it [the hashtag] was still going." Rebecca says.

#beccatoldmeto just bought dinner tonight for a young man in downtown Toronto who was struggling. Thanks for inspiring us all! — Ray Boisvert ISECIS (@ISECIS) January 9, 2017

Just finished shovelling my neighbour's walkway & front steps and then cleaned off their cars... #beccatoldmeto — Coach Lancaster (@scottclancaster) January 8, 2017

"It doesn't have to be a monetary donation. Just a smile. Just give your time. It doesn't cost anything, for example, to shovel your neighbor's driveway. Visit someone who might be lonely," Rebecca says. "That's what the message is really. It doesn't matter how big or small your deed is as long as you do something, it will be appreciated."

Meanwhile, Rebecca is enjoying the time she has left with her family and friends.

From left, Anne, Gabrielle and Rebecca Schofield.

"Physically, I feel like I did when I was just recovering from chemo. I'm nauseous and exhausted but it doesn't feel like I'm dying. I don't feel like I'm going to die. I feel OK, I guess. As good as I felt before." Rebecca says. "We try not to dwell on it. We focus on the good things. It hasn't really sunk in yet. For the most part, we are not thinking about it."

Her mother, Anne, says Rebecca is just being herself by asking people to give back to others.

Anne and Rebecca Schofield get ready for a family wedding.

"We are grateful for the support she is receiving in the community and worldwide," Anne Schofield says. "The stories that people are sharing, it's pretty amazing. To see her happy makes us happy."