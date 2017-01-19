Story highlights
- Algeria 1-2 Tunisia
- African Player of the Year Mahrez fails to inspire Fennec Foxes
(CNN)The likes of Algeria and Tunisia have endured something of a dry spell in recent years, with no team from north of the Sahara reaching the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal since Egypt lifted the trophy in 2010.
On the evidence of Thursday's North African Derby -- billed as must-win for both sides -- that barren run doesn't look any closer to ending for Algeria.
Few in this tournament can boast star names on the level of Yacine Brahimi, Islam Slimani and CAF African Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez, but it has now been almost three decades since the Desert Warriors' solitary AFCON title back in 1990 on home soil.
This is Algeria's seventeenth AFCON appearance, the same as three-time winner Nigeria, but coach George Leeken's men are in danger of becoming known as one of this competition's perennial underachievers.
Football has never been played on paper and, despite a promising start from the Fennec Foxes, it was Tunisia that took the lead on a humid afternoon in Franceville.
After intricate play down the left, Youssef Msakni's cross deflected agonizingly off the foot of Ramy Bensebaini and looped over Malik Asselah in the Algeria goal.
There was nothing the stand-in keeper could do and Algeria might have felt justifiably aggrieved, having shaded an end-to-end first half.
Aymen Mathlouthi was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers throughout proceedings, and the Tunisia captain had to be at his best to deny Slimani after just five minutes, stopping a powerful header at point-blank range.
With Premier League quality abounding in the Algerian ranks, Adlène Guédioura of Watford also saw a fierce swerving drive beaten away by the Tunisian goalkeeper.
And yet it for all the mounting pressure, Algeria failed to break the deadlock.
The Fennec Foxes had scored 25 in just six games during qualification for the tournament but, just as a porous defense let them down against unfancied Zimbabwe on matchday one, the frailties again began to surface here.
Dealing with an innocuous ball over the top, left-back Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli attempted a looping header back to his goalkeeper from all of 50 yards, unaware of the approaching Wahbi Khazri.
Tunisia's chief threat here and in the defeat to Senegal, Khazri was alert to the opportunity, and looked set to test Asselah as he broke through on goal.
That was until Ghoulam attempted to rectify his mistake, chasing back and clumsily bringing down his opponent for a Tunisia penalty.
A yellow card was generous from the referee given Ghoulam had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, but Naïm Sliti dished out further punishment by coolly stroking home the spot kick.
If Tunisia's first goal had more than a hint of good fortune, the Algeria players now had a mountain to climb of their own making.
Leekens, taking on the side he led to the quarterfinal stage two years ago, attempted to bridge the gap by introducing attacker Sofiane Hanni of Anderlecht in place of an unhappy Brahimi.
Hanni did make the scoreline respectable with a fine sweeping finish in added time after Mathlouthi had been forced off injured, but it was ultimately too little too late.
Algeria's attacking triumvirate would walk into almost any side in the competition, but defeat today means their 2017 AFCON future is no longer in their own hands. The drought goes on.