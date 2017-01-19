Story highlights Algeria 1-2 Tunisia

African Player of the Year Mahrez fails to inspire Fennec Foxes

(CNN) The likes of Algeria and Tunisia have endured something of a dry spell in recent years, with no team from north of the Sahara reaching the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal since Egypt lifted the trophy in 2010.

On the evidence of Thursday's North African Derby -- billed as must-win for both sides -- that barren run doesn't look any closer to ending for Algeria.

Few in this tournament can boast star names on the level of Yacine Brahimi, Islam Slimani and CAF African Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez, but it has now been almost three decades since the Desert Warriors' solitary AFCON title back in 1990 on home soil.

This is Algeria's seventeenth AFCON appearance, the same as three-time winner Nigeria, but coach George Leeken's men are in danger of becoming known as one of this competition's perennial underachievers.

Football has never been played on paper and, despite a promising start from the Fennec Foxes, it was Tunisia that took the lead on a humid afternoon in Franceville.

