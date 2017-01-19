Story highlights 30 people believed at the hotel when avalanche hit

At least 2 dead from earthquake and avalanche

Rome (CNN) At least one person has died and many others are feared dead after an avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy following a series of earthquakes.

An estimated 30 people are trapped inside the Hotel Rigopiano hit by the avalanche at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain, Italy's Civil Protection Department said.

It based its estimate on guest registration and staff numbers, but said it was possible that some of the people had escaped before the avalanche hit.

The area is a popular ski destination, mostly with Italian tourists.

An elderly farmer also died in the same region of Abruzzo on Wednesday when his barn collapsed.

