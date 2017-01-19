Breaking News

Avalanche buries Italian hotel

Updated 4:36 PM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An aerial view shows the roof and top floor of the three-story Hotel Rigopiano buried in snow after an avalanche at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy on Thursday, January 19. Officials believe 30 people are trapped inside the hotel.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
An aerial view shows the roof and top floor of the three-story Hotel Rigopiano buried in snow after an avalanche at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy on Thursday, January 19. Officials believe 30 people are trapped inside the hotel.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
A rescuer clears snow in front of the hotel.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
A rescuer clears snow in front of the hotel.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Rescuers are dropped by helicopter near the site of the avalanche. Weather conditions in the region made it difficult to access the area by road.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
Rescuers are dropped by helicopter near the site of the avalanche. Weather conditions in the region made it difficult to access the area by road.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Snow and rubble fill a hallway inside Hotel Rigopiano. The area is a popular ski destination for Italian tourists.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
Snow and rubble fill a hallway inside Hotel Rigopiano. The area is a popular ski destination for Italian tourists.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Italian emergency crews operate at the site of the avalanche on January 19. Central Italy was hit by more than 10 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 18, four of them measuring magnitude 5 or above, according to the US Geological Survey.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
Italian emergency crews operate at the site of the avalanche on January 19. Central Italy was hit by more than 10 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 18, four of them measuring magnitude 5 or above, according to the US Geological Survey.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Damage from the avalanche is seen in an image taken from video shot by rescuers inside Hotel Rigopiano. Two people have been rescued from the hotel, according to the head of Italy&#39;s Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curcio.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
Damage from the avalanche is seen in an image taken from video shot by rescuers inside Hotel Rigopiano. Two people have been rescued from the hotel, according to the head of Italy's Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curcio.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Rescuers dig for avalanche survivors after skiing several kilometers through blizzard conditions to reach the hotel.
Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel
Rescuers dig for avalanche survivors after skiing several kilometers through blizzard conditions to reach the hotel.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
08 Italy earthquake avalanche AERIAL 011915 Italy earthquake avalanche 011914 Italy earthquake avalanche 011913 Italy earthquake avalanche 011911 Italy earthquake avalanche 011910 italy earthquake avalanche 011907 Italy earthquake avalanche 0119 RESTRICTED09 italy earthquake avalanche 011912 Italy earthquake avalanche 0119
An avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy on Thursday, January 19, after a series of earthquakes in the region.