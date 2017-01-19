Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel An aerial view shows the roof and top floor of the three-story Hotel Rigopiano buried in snow following an avalanche at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy on Thursday, January 19. Officials believe 30 people are trapped inside the hotel. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel Rescuers are dropped by helicopter near the site of the avalanche. Weather conditions in the region made it difficult to access the area by road. Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel Snow and rubble fill a hallway inside Hotel Rigopiano. The area is a popular ski destination for Italian tourists. Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel Italian emergency crews operate at the site of the avalanche on January 19. Central Italy was hit by more than 10 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 18, four of them measuring magnitude 5 or above, according to the US Geological Survey. Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: Avalanche buries Italian hotel Damage from the avalanche is seen in an image taken from video shot by rescuers inside Hotel Rigopiano. Two people have been rescued from the hotel, according to the head of Italy's Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curcio. Hide Caption 5 of 6