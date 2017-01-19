Woody Harrelson's London nightmare

Story highlights Harrelson's directorial debut is ambitious

Audiences will be able to live it with him

(CNN) Woody Harrelson is about to relive a nightmare.

The actor is recreating a dramatic night he experienced in London 15 years ago involving a nightclub, a chase in two of the city's iconic black taxi cabs and a police cell.

In his directorial debut, "Lost in London", Harrelson has written a dark comedy inspired by the events.

"Plot-wise it's just based on an incident that happened in my life, which was one of the unhappy nights of my life, it was terrible," Harrelson told CNN. "There was some issues with me and my wife and some issues with the justice system in this little town here."

He plans to shoot the film with a single camera, in a single take, while moving through locations more than a mile apart -- all streamed live to more than 500 theaters in the United States in partnership with Fathom Events.

Read More