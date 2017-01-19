'This is Us' cast freaked over renewal

Story highlights Stars are seen reacting to renewal

The show has been a hit for NBC

(CNN) All of the emotions. That's what you're used to feeling if you're a fan of "This Is Us."

Well, the cast of the extremely popular NBC series has some pretty strong feelings too, it seems, and thanks to modern technology we get to share in them.

Series creator Dan Fogelman posted video of their reaction after learning the freshman show had been renewed for not one, but two more seasons.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke is seen breaking the news to a few of the stars, including Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

