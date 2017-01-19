Story highlights The studio behind "20th Century Women" is taking a step to support real-life women by donating 5% of its profits from this weekend's ticket sales

"Mike has done a fabulous job in this film of covering real women's stories in a way that is accessible and actually generates conversations," said Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood

(CNN) This weekend, a trip to the movies could do some good for Planned Parenthood.

A24, the studio behind Mike Mills' "20th Century Women" is showing its support for the organization by donating 5% of its revenue from the film to Planned Parenthood.

"In honor of everyone who sees the film this weekend, we will be making a donation to our friends at Planned Parenthood, who generously worked with Mike Mills during the writing and pre-production of '20th Century Women' to ensure this important period of women's reproductive rights was portrayed accurately," A24 told CNN in a statement.

"20th Century Women" is a coming-of-age tale -- inspired by Mills' own life -- about an unlikely family unit that forms after a mother (Annette Bening) enlists guidance from other women (Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig) in her life as she raises her son to be a well-rounded individual.

In the film, set in 1979, Fanning and Gerwig's characters go through personal struggles that cause them to seek the services of Planned Parenthood.

