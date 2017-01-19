Breaking News

People's Choice Awards 2017: What you missed

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:11 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Story highlights

  • Ellen DeGeneres sets a record for celebs as People's Choice winner
  • Girl group Fifth Harmony performs as a quartet

(CNN)Check out some moments at the 43rd People's Choice Awards that folks are buzzing about.

The show aired Wednesday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Ellen DeGeneres makes history

    The beloved celeb was up for three awards -- favorite talk-show host, favorite animated voice for "Finding Dory" and favorite comedic collaboration with Britney Spears for their "Mall Mischief" segment -- and won all three.
    DeGeneres has racked up a career total of 20 People's Choice wins, the most of any celebrity.
    She tweeted her thanks: "The reason I get to do what I do is because you watch it, like it, vote for it, and retweet it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

    Johnny Depp's heartfelt speech

    The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star picked up the favorite movie icon award less than a week after his divorce from model-actress Amber Heard was finalized.
    "I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me," Depp said. "And you've graciously invited me here once again tonight, so I appreciate that so much. You have no idea how much I appreciate that."
    And while he didn't mention his ex, he expressed his appreciation for fans' support.
    "I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and myself, which is why it's especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you," he said.

    Fifth Harmony debuts as a quartet

    There was drama when Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony recently, but fans need not worry.
    Fifth Harmony 'truly hurt' by Camila Cabello exit
    The girl group performed "Work From Home," which social media declared "hot."
    Fifth Harmony also received the favorite group award for the second year in a row.