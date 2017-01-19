People's Choice Awards 2017: What you missed

(CNN) Check out some moments at the 43rd People's Choice Awards that folks are buzzing about.

The show aired Wednesday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ellen DeGeneres makes history

The beloved celeb was up for three awards -- favorite talk-show host, favorite animated voice for "Finding Dory" and favorite comedic collaboration with Britney Spears for their "Mall Mischief" segment -- and won all three.

DeGeneres has racked up a career total of 20 People's Choice wins, the most of any celebrity.

She tweeted her thanks: "The reason I get to do what I do is because you watch it, like it, vote for it, and retweet it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The reason I get to do what I do is because you watch it, like it, vote for it, and retweet it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. #PCAs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 19, 2017

Johnny Depp's heartfelt speech

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star picked up the favorite movie icon award less than a week after his divorce from model-actress Amber Heard was finalized.

"I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me," Depp said. "And you've graciously invited me here once again tonight, so I appreciate that so much. You have no idea how much I appreciate that."

And while he didn't mention his ex, he expressed his appreciation for fans' support.

See Johnny Depp accept his award for "Favorite Movie Icon" #PCAs pic.twitter.com/D8fcH0JNuN — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017

"I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and myself, which is why it's especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you," he said.

Fifth Harmony debuts as a quartet

There was drama when Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony recently, but fans need not worry.

The girl group performed "Work From Home," which social media declared "hot."

Fifth Harmony - Work from Home (Live at People's Choice Awards - 2017 PCAs) https://t.co/8cbAGUY5pi — Fifth Harmony Now (@5HNow) January 19, 2017

Fifth Harmony also received the favorite group award for the second year in a row.