'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor Miguel Ferrer dead at 61

Story highlights "NCIS: Los Angeles" actor Migue Ferrer died Thursday after a battle with cancer

The actor's cousin George Clooney said in a statement that Ferrer "made the world brighter and funnier"

(CNN) Miguel Ferrer, a familiar face on the big and small screens, died Thursday following a battle with throat cancer, according to a statement from his current employer CBS. He was 61.

Ferrer, who appeared on CBS's "NCIS: Los Angeles" for seven seasons, was the son of Academy Award and Tony winner José Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney.

"Actor Miguel Ferrer passed away peacefully in his home this morning after losing his battle to cancer," CBS said in a statement. "He was surrounded by close family and friends, including his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi, and his brothers and sisters."

Ferrer was also the cousin of actor George Clooney.

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family," Clooney said in a statement. "Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison."

Read More