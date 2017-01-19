Story highlights Ex-"Laguna Beach" star posts a photo with her husband on social media

(CNN) Don't come for Kristin Cavallari's husband.

The former "Laguna Beach" star recently posted a photo on Instagram of her and her hubby, Chicago Bears football player Jay Cutler, on vacation.

"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a 'surprise' trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too," she wrote. "Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this."

Some commenters then trolled Cutler, who has been on the injured list, about his appearance.

"Why is he so big?" one person wrote, while another said, "Jay been eatin them pancakes!"

