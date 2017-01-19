Story highlights Report claims North Korea may be preparing for an ICBM launch

US President-elect previously said such a launch "wouldn't happen"

(CNN) North Korea may be readying two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for a test launch in the near future, South Korean military officials told the Yonhap news agency.

In a statement to CNN, South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the reports could not be confirmed but said the military was monitoring the situation closely.

According to Yonhap, two missiles have been placed on mobile launchers. The devices "are estimated to not exceed 15 meters (50 feet) in length, making them shorter than the North's existing ICBMs."

The news agency quoted unnamed military officials as saying the North was attempting to send a "strategic message" to incoming US President Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration on January 20.