Story highlights Driver crashed into crowds on Bourke Street, central Melbourne

Suspect had earlier stabbed someone and taken another hostage, police said

(CNN) A baby being pushed in a pram was among three people killed when a driver repeatedly ran over pedestrians in a busy street in central Melbourne.

Photos from the scene showed wreckage of the baby's pram atop the car's bonnet, as emergency workers attended to injured people nearby on the ground.

At least 20 people were injured in the incident, Victoria Police said , which unfolded around 2 p.m. local time Friday and ended when police shot and wounded the driver before taking him into custody.

The car used in the incident.

Video showed the driver being dragged from the car by several officers and hand-cuffed on the ground, dressed only in red underwear and white trainers.

"People were running out of the way, they were going very, very fast. I saw him hit a few people," a witness told CNN affiliate Sky News.

