(CNN)At least three people died and 20 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in a busy shopping area in central Melbourne.
Stuart Bateson, a spokesman for Victoria Police, said that a man "deliberately drove into pedestrians" around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
"We believe this is connected to an earlier stabbing," he said, adding that police were not investigating the crash as a terrorist incident.
Bateson said there was no further danger to the public, but said police "ask the public to avoid the scene."
A witness told CNN-affiliate Sky News "there was just all this noise and mayhem and then all of a sudden police flying everywhere and just bodies lying all over the ground."
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were "treating up to 20 people injured" in the incident. "Some have serious injuries," the service said.
There were unconfirmed reports of shots being fired before the man was arrested, Sky reported.
Videos from the scene posted on social media showed a crowd of police officers converging on a dark red car.