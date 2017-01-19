(CNN) At least three people died and 20 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in a busy shopping area in central Melbourne.

Stuart Bateson, a spokesman for Victoria Police, said that a man "deliberately drove into pedestrians" around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

"We believe this is connected to an earlier stabbing," he said, adding that police were not investigating the crash as a terrorist incident.

Bateson said there was no further danger to the public, but said police "ask the public to avoid the scene."

Breaking #melbourne, a car rushed in the crowd of shoppers in #bourkestreet, hitting pedestrian. Police is circling the area pic.twitter.com/128aZe1hMC — Mp Desset (@_mp_d) January 20, 2017

A witness told CNN-affiliate Sky News "there was just all this noise and mayhem and then all of a sudden police flying everywhere and just bodies lying all over the ground."

