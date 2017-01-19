(CNN) Police in Melbourne have arrested the driver of a car that plowed into pedestrians in the Australian city's busy downtown area Friday afternoon.

At least one person died in the incident, Victoria Police said in a statement.

"At this early stage it is believed a man driving a vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in the vicinity of Bourke and Queens Streets," the statement said.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined."

Breaking #melbourne, a car rushed in the crowd of shoppers in #bourkestreet, hitting pedestrian. Police is circling the area pic.twitter.com/128aZe1hMC — Mp Desset (@_mp_d) January 20, 2017

A witness told CNN-affiliate Sky News "there was just all this noise and mayhem and then all of a sudden police flying everywhere and just bodies lying all over the ground."

