(CNN) Shepard Fairey -- the artist behind the 2008 "Hope" poster depicting then presidential candidate Barack Obama -- has produced a new set of images in time for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.

The three posters feature Muslim, Latino, and African-American women.

"It's really about making sure that people remember that 'we the people' means everyone, it means all the people," Fairey said. "I think the campaigns were very divisive, more from one side than the other. But (it's) just reminding people to find their common humanity, and look beyond maybe one narrow definition of what it means to be American."

The campaign's objective, as stated in its Kickstarter campaign , is to "flood" Washington with symbols of hope on Jan. 20.

"On January 20th, if this campaign succeeds, we're going to take out full-page ads in the Washington Post with these images, so that people across the capitol and across the country will be able to carry them into the streets, hang them in windows, or paste them on walls," organizers wrote.

So far, more than $1.3 million has been pledged, exceeding the Amplifier Foundation's $60,000 target.

Artists against Trump

"We The Resilient" by Ernesto Yerena (left) and "We The Indivisible" by Jessica Sabogal are also part of the Amplifier Foundation's We The People campaign.

Fairey, who he'd previously depicted in an image inspired by George Orwell's "1984," has long been vocal about Trump.

"Trump is dangerous," Fairey told CNN in the lead-up to the 2016 election . "He's a demagogue who's a bigot and is sexist. He really has no respect for a lot of different people, no experience in politics, and is pursuing the presidency out of his own ego rather than a desire to create the greatest good for the greatest number of people."