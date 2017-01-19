Breaking News

'Hope' artist Shepard Fairey reveals new posters to protest Trump

By Stephy Chung, CNN

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Artist Shepard Fairey has released a set of three politically charged posters titled &quot;We the People.&quot; The posters feature a Muslim woman, a Latina woman and an African-American woman.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Greater than Fear" Artist Shepard Fairey has released a set of three politically charged posters titled "We the People." The posters feature a Muslim woman, a Latina woman and an African-American woman.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Fairey said he chose to portray these three groups because he felt they had been &quot;criticized by Trump and maybe were going to be most, if not necessarily vulnerable in a literal sense, most feeling that their needs would be neglected in a Trump administration.&quot;
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Defend Dignity" Fairey said he chose to portray these three groups because he felt they had been "criticized by Trump and maybe were going to be most, if not necessarily vulnerable in a literal sense, most feeling that their needs would be neglected in a Trump administration."
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Fairey said he created the images in order to &quot;make sure people remember that &#39;we the people&#39; means everyone.&quot; The free to download posters were released online in partnership with the &lt;a href=&quot;http://theamplifierfoundation.org/wtp_wmw_highresart/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amplifier Foundation&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Protect Each Other"Fairey said he created the images in order to "make sure people remember that 'we the people' means everyone." The free to download posters were released online in partnership with the Amplifier Foundation.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Shepard Fairey&#39;s image of Donald Trump, created last year, is inspired by George Orwell&#39;s 1984. &quot;The idea (is) of an all powerful Big Brother that is more or less dictating how people are living their lives because they are fearful and they feel watched all the time,&quot; explained Fairey in an interview with CNN in November 2016.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Demagogue"Shepard Fairey's image of Donald Trump, created last year, is inspired by George Orwell's 1984. "The idea (is) of an all powerful Big Brother that is more or less dictating how people are living their lives because they are fearful and they feel watched all the time," explained Fairey in an interview with CNN in November 2016.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
His depiction of Barack Obama has become synonymous with the 2008 presidential election.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Hope" His depiction of Barack Obama has become synonymous with the 2008 presidential election.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Fairey made art of Bernie Sanders in 2016. &quot;I think art affects people emotionally, and if it affects them emotionally, then they want to find an intellectual rationale for how they were affected emotionally,&quot; said the 46-year-old artist. &quot;So, I think that can create a conversation that wouldn&#39;t happen otherwise, and create breakthroughs that wouldn&#39;t happen otherwise.&quot;
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Feel the Bern with the Red Hot Chili Peppers"Fairey made art of Bernie Sanders in 2016. "I think art affects people emotionally, and if it affects them emotionally, then they want to find an intellectual rationale for how they were affected emotionally," said the 46-year-old artist. "So, I think that can create a conversation that wouldn't happen otherwise, and create breakthroughs that wouldn't happen otherwise."
Hide Caption
6 of 13
&quot;Public art is very important to me because it interacts with people and where they live,&quot; Fairey told CNN when he was in Hong Kong last year producing public works with the HOCA Foundation.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Natural Springs""Public art is very important to me because it interacts with people and where they live," Fairey told CNN when he was in Hong Kong last year producing public works with the HOCA Foundation.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
This image by Fairey appeared on Hong Kong streets to coincide with a large exhibition of his works.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Visual Disobedience"This image by Fairey appeared on Hong Kong streets to coincide with a large exhibition of his works.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
&quot;I think it&#39;s very important for people to be outspoken about their beliefs towards justice,&quot; Fairey says.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Occupy" "I think it's very important for people to be outspoken about their beliefs towards justice," Fairey says.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
&quot;What I try to do with my art is use a visual to encourage someone to engage in a deeper conversation, rather than what most propaganda does, which is to say, this is how you think and this is the end of the conversation,&quot; Fairey told CNN.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Trayvon Martin" "What I try to do with my art is use a visual to encourage someone to engage in a deeper conversation, rather than what most propaganda does, which is to say, this is how you think and this is the end of the conversation," Fairey told CNN.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Besides politics, Fairey&#39;s work also centers on themes of social justice, the environment and climate change. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Not One More" Besides politics, Fairey's work also centers on themes of social justice, the environment and climate change.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
A mural in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York by Shepard Fairey.
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"We Own the Future"A mural in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York by Shepard Fairey.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
This is one of Fairey&#39;s earliest works. &quot;My Obey campaign was about putting things on the street that you normally wouldn&#39;t encounter,&quot; Fairey told CNN. &quot;Something that&#39;s an alternative to advertising or government signage.&quot;
Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
"Obey" This is one of Fairey's earliest works. "My Obey campaign was about putting things on the street that you normally wouldn't encounter," Fairey told CNN. "Something that's an alternative to advertising or government signage."
Hide Caption
13 of 13
shepard fairey greater than fear shepard fairey defend dignity shepard fairey protect each other Shepard Fairey art 22Hope by Shepard FaireyShepard Fairey art 17Natural Springs by Shepard FaireyVisual Disobedience by Shepard FaireyShepard Fairey art15Shepard Fairey art 34Shepard Fairey art 30Shepard Fairey art4Shepard Fiarey art 24

(CNN)Shepard Fairey -- the artist behind the 2008 "Hope" poster depicting then presidential candidate Barack Obama -- has produced a new set of images in time for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.

The three posters feature Muslim, Latino, and African-American women.
Obama &#39;Hope&#39; artist: Trump is &#39;dangerous&#39;
Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous'

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous' 03:35
"We thought (they) were the three groups that had been maybe criticized by Trump and maybe were going to be most, if not necessarily vulnerable in a literal sense, most feeling that their needs would be neglected in a Trump administration," Fairey told CNN.
    Read: Understanding the art of posters and political persuasion
    Fairey, along with artists Jessica Sabogal and Ernesto Yerena, teamed up with the non-profit Amplifier Foundation -- a self-described "art machine for social change" -- to produce works for the organization's We the People campaign.
    Read More
    &#39;Hope&#39; street artist creates anti-Trump signs
    anti trump inauguration protest posters

      JUST WATCHED

      'Hope' street artist creates anti-Trump signs

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'Hope' street artist creates anti-Trump signs 05:45
    "It's really about making sure that people remember that 'we the people' means everyone, it means all the people," Fairey said. "I think the campaigns were very divisive, more from one side than the other. But (it's) just reminding people to find their common humanity, and look beyond maybe one narrow definition of what it means to be American."
    The campaign's objective, as stated in its Kickstarter campaign, is to "flood" Washington with symbols of hope on Jan. 20.
    Read: When does art become too political?
    "On January 20th, if this campaign succeeds, we're going to take out full-page ads in the Washington Post with these images, so that people across the capitol and across the country will be able to carry them into the streets, hang them in windows, or paste them on walls," organizers wrote.
    So far, more than $1.3 million has been pledged, exceeding the Amplifier Foundation's $60,000 target.

    Artists against Trump

    &quot;We The Resilient&quot; by Ernesto Yerena (left) and &quot;We The Indivisible&quot; by Jessica Sabogal are also part of the Amplifier Foundation&#39;s We The People campaign.
    "We The Resilient" by Ernesto Yerena (left) and "We The Indivisible" by Jessica Sabogal are also part of the Amplifier Foundation's We The People campaign.
    Fairey, who he'd previously depicted in an image inspired by George Orwell's "1984," has long been vocal about Trump.
    "Trump is dangerous," Fairey told CNN in the lead-up to the 2016 election. "He's a demagogue who's a bigot and is sexist. He really has no respect for a lot of different people, no experience in politics, and is pursuing the presidency out of his own ego rather than a desire to create the greatest good for the greatest number of people."
    Read: Why Obama 'Hope' artist hates Trump...but won't draw Hillary
    Fairey is not the only artist making a statement against Trump. Los Angeles-based artist Illma Gore recently revealed a mural painted with human blood to protest Trump, and actress Meryl Streep earned the President-elect's scorn when she spoke out against him in a speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month.