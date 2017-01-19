Breaking News

#CNNCityViews: CNN readers submit their favorite city photos

by Francesca Street, CNN

Updated 8:22 PM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Jamek Mosque, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaTwitter user @rambleandwander submitted this striking photograph of Kuala Lumpur's Jamek Mosque. "Located right on the confluence of two rivers that gave the name to Kuala Lumpur, this Moorish architecture is [...] part of the heritage of the city and country," he says.
Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Sydney, AustraliaTwitter user @rambleandwander also submitted this image of Sydney at sunset. "While only the Opera House is listed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO, the Harbour Bridge is also an iconic landmark on its own," says the photographer.
Rio de Janeiro, view from Favela Cantagalo across CopacabanaPhotographer Nigel Walshe submitted this Brazilian view. "This view to me tells you all you need to know about Rio -- the poverty, the affluence, and the truly amazing setting of the city all combined," Walshe explains. "Don't spoil it by constructing more high rises, just to further enrich the already well off. Leave the view at least to the people."
The Sacre Coeur through the Musee d'Orsay clock, Paris, FranceSydney-dweller Ashoke Banerjee highlighted this iconic Parisian view on Twitter.
Chicago skyline from Chicago's Adler PlanetariumOn Twitter, Joshua Mellin posted his image of the Chicago skyline: "It's the most complete view of the city I was born in and grew up in. It always remains a beautiful vantage."
Victoria Street in Edinburgh, Scotland.Ashleigh Gray Instagrammed this picture of Edinburgh, Scotland. "Edinburgh is magical at night," she says, "Especially in the winter!"
Millenium Square in Bristol, UKOn Instagram, Perdita Andrew submitted her image of Millenium Square in Bristol City Centre. "Millenium Square is a light, open space by the harborside that encourages sustainable energy and resources," explains Andrew. "It shows a modern, clean side to the city."
The Arc de Triomphe from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, FranceOn Twitter, Caroline Staub showcased her favorite view of Paris: "Seeing Paris this way reminds me to not focus on the little things, but to take a step back and get the bigger picture."
Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, USAInstagram user @angelfeb took this image of Los Angeles City Hall: "I actually hopped off a Dash bus to run and take the photo on the way to work."
Pittsburgh from the Ohio River, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USAFaith Konidaris posted this image of Pittsburgh on Instagram: "It's a diverse city with opportunities for everyone of all ages and backgrounds," says Konidaris of Pittsburgh.
Avenida 23 de Maio, Sao Paulo, BrazilNigel Walshe also submitted this image of Sao Paulo: "This is a picture of the greatest metropolis of South America," says Walshe. "This picture for me captures the ever-present traffic and the 'Gotham City' quality of the buildings -- a Latin American New York City."
Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Sint-Pieterskerk in Sint-Pietersplein, Ghent, BelgiumGuy Reynebeau Tweeted this photo of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Sint-Pieterskerk in Belguim. "It's a magic place for concerts," says Reynebeau, "Sint-Pietersplein, beating heart of the student neighbourhood, is where the city organizes many of its major events."
Atlanta, Georgia, USGreg Hogan posted this image of the skyline of Atlanta in Georgia, United States, on Twitter. "What's beautiful about this view is you can see right into the heart of the city" explains Hogan.
Hiroshima Castle, Hiroshima, JapanOn Instagram, Hiromi Matsue posted this photo of Hiroshima Castle in Japan. Matsue explains that the castle was destroyed by the atomic bomb in 1945, but has since been rebuilt. "I think this view should be protected and never be destroyed again," says Matsue.
The Kobe Tower, JapanTwitter-user Dennis Doucet took this photograph of Port Tower, in Kobe, Japan, from his office in downtown Kobe. "It is the most iconic, identifiable structure in Kobe," says Doucet.
Between Edfu and Aswan, EgyptMarwa Ragaa Radwan Tweeted her favorite view of Egypt. "It's the sunset at an area in Upper Egypt between Edfu and Aswan," she explains. "The skies are clear, the air is pollution free [...] It's a breathtaking moment that brings about peacefulness and calmness."
We asked readers to post photographs of their favorite city views on social media under the hashtag #CNNCityViews. From Bangkok to Sao Paulo, the submissions showcase stunning vistas of cities across the globe.