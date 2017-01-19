Photos: Jamek Mosque, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Twitter user @rambleandwander submitted this striking photograph of Kuala Lumpur's Jamek Mosque. "Located right on the confluence of two rivers that gave the name to Kuala Lumpur, this Moorish architecture is [...] part of the heritage of the city and country," he says.

Photos: Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia – Twitter user @rambleandwander also submitted this image of Sydney at sunset. "While only the Opera House is listed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO, the Harbour Bridge is also an iconic landmark on its own," says the photographer. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: Rio de Janeiro, view from Favela Cantagalo across Copacabana – Photographer Nigel Walshe submitted this Brazilian view. "This view to me tells you all you need to know about Rio -- the poverty, the affluence, and the truly amazing setting of the city all combined," Walshe explains. "Don't spoil it by constructing more high rises, just to further enrich the already well off. Leave the view at least to the people." Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: The Sacre Coeur through the Musee d'Orsay clock, Paris, France – Sydney-dweller Ashoke Banerjee highlighted this iconic Parisian view on Twitter. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: Chicago skyline from Chicago's Adler Planetarium – On Twitter, Joshua Mellin posted his image of the Chicago skyline: "It's the most complete view of the city I was born in and grew up in. It always remains a beautiful vantage." Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: Victoria Street in Edinburgh, Scotland. – Ashleigh Gray Instagrammed this picture of Edinburgh, Scotland. "Edinburgh is magical at night," she says, "Especially in the winter!" Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: Millenium Square in Bristol, UK – On Instagram, Perdita Andrew submitted her image of Millenium Square in Bristol City Centre. "Millenium Square is a light, open space by the harborside that encourages sustainable energy and resources," explains Andrew. "It shows a modern, clean side to the city." Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: The Arc de Triomphe from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France – On Twitter, Caroline Staub showcased her favorite view of Paris: "Seeing Paris this way reminds me to not focus on the little things, but to take a step back and get the bigger picture." Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, USA – Instagram user @angelfeb took this image of Los Angeles City Hall: "I actually hopped off a Dash bus to run and take the photo on the way to work." Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: Pittsburgh from the Ohio River, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA – Faith Konidaris posted this image of Pittsburgh on Instagram: "It's a diverse city with opportunities for everyone of all ages and backgrounds," says Konidaris of Pittsburgh. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: Avenida 23 de Maio, Sao Paulo, Brazil – Nigel Walshe also submitted this image of Sao Paulo: "This is a picture of the greatest metropolis of South America," says Walshe. "This picture for me captures the ever-present traffic and the 'Gotham City' quality of the buildings -- a Latin American New York City." Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Sint-Pieterskerk in Sint-Pietersplein, Ghent, Belgium – Guy Reynebeau Tweeted this photo of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Sint-Pieterskerk in Belguim. "It's a magic place for concerts," says Reynebeau, "Sint-Pietersplein, beating heart of the student neighbourhood, is where the city organizes many of its major events." Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: Atlanta, Georgia, US – Greg Hogan posted this image of the skyline of Atlanta in Georgia, United States, on Twitter. "What's beautiful about this view is you can see right into the heart of the city" explains Hogan.

Photos: Hiroshima Castle, Hiroshima, Japan – On Instagram, Hiromi Matsue posted this photo of Hiroshima Castle in Japan. Matsue explains that the castle was destroyed by the atomic bomb in 1945, but has since been rebuilt. "I think this view should be protected and never be destroyed again," says Matsue. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: The Kobe Tower, Japan – Twitter-user Dennis Doucet took this photograph of Port Tower, in Kobe, Japan, from his office in downtown Kobe. "It is the most iconic, identifiable structure in Kobe," says Doucet. Hide Caption 15 of 16