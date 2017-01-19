Breaking News

Over half of primates now facing extinction, new report says

By Anna Cummins for CNN

Updated 3:07 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How many gorillas are left?
How many gorillas are left?

    JUST WATCHED

    How many gorillas are left?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How many gorillas are left? 00:46

Story highlights

  • Habitat loss, illegal trade and hunting are the main reasons for population decline
  • All of the current threats to primates are driven by human activity

(CNN)A new report reveals that primates are facing an impending "extinction crisis," with 60% of all primates now at risk of extinction.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, assessed the conservation status of 504 species of nonhuman primates and found that three-quarters of the world's primate species are undergoing an "alarming" population decline.
    The primates are a diverse order that include apes -- our closest biological relatives -- as well as monkeys, lemurs, lorises and tarsiers.
    Endangered primate species identified in the report include (left to right) the Golden snub-nosed monkey, Eastern hoolock gibbon and Marmoset.
    Endangered primate species identified in the report include (left to right) the Golden snub-nosed monkey, Eastern hoolock gibbon and Marmoset.
    "The situation turns out to be worse than most of us thought going in," the study's co-author Dr Paul Garber, professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois told CNN. "Primates worldwide are facing mass extinction."
    "It was surprising to learn that the rate of decline was so high," agrees the study's other co-author, Dr Alejandro Estrada, a senior research scientist at the Institute of Biology, National Autonomous University of Mexico. "This is of great concern as the figures suggest that we may be reaching a tipping point -- or perhaps we are already there."
    Rehabilitating orangutans
    Rehabilitating orangutans

      JUST WATCHED

      Rehabilitating orangutans

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rehabilitating orangutans 01:54
    Read More

    Human activity to blame

    All of the current threats to primates, including habitat loss, bushmeat hunting and the illegal pet trade, are being driven by human activity, researchers said.
    "The destruction of habitat extinguishes resources such as shelter, food and water, divides social groups, and also leaves primates open to the risk of predation and contamination from pathogens," Estrada said.
    Activities such as mining, industrial agriculture, cattle ranching, oil drilling and logging are all responsible for dramatic deforestation in the tropical forests inhabited by primates.
    Extinction mugshots: &#39;See this? This is gone&#39;
    Extinction mugshots: 'See this? This is gone'
    "There are a lot of multinational corporations working (in these areas) and their goal is to extract resources as quickly and as cheaply as they can," says Garber. "No matter which industry, there is rarely an attempt made to do it in a way that is sustainable."
    Estrada tells CNN that he wants the research to be a "call for global action to the scientific community at large, and to the public and policymakers to prevent this before it is too late."
    "If we are going to save these primates in the next few decades, it's going to need governments to start working with the business communities. It can't be business as usual or these species are going to go extinct," adds Garber.

    Habitats destroyed for palm oil

    There are several primate species already on the precipice of extinction.
    The Miss Waldron's red colobus, which resides in southern Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, has not been seen by primatologists in 25 years.
    The Javan slow loris is another leader in the current race to extinction, due largely to illegal trade. The same applies many langurs in Asia, lemurs in Madagascar, orangutans in Southeast Asia and gorillas and chimpanzees in Africa.
    There are 106 known species and subspecies of lemur in Madagascar, including the Coquerel&#39;s sifaka (pictured). Tracking them is a thrilling adventure through a landscape of vast contrasts and changing climates.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Wildlife hotspot There are 106 known species and subspecies of lemur in Madagascar, including the Coquerel's sifaka (pictured). Tracking them is a thrilling adventure through a landscape of vast contrasts and changing climates.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Lemurs inhabit lush tropical rainforests, spiny dry forests, semi-arid desert canyons and cool central highlands. However, their habitat is under threat due to deforestation.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Verreaux's sifaka lemursLemurs inhabit lush tropical rainforests, spiny dry forests, semi-arid desert canyons and cool central highlands. However, their habitat is under threat due to deforestation.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Lemurs are thought to be the most threatened mammal group in the world, with most species facing extinction.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Bamboo lemur Lemurs are thought to be the most threatened mammal group in the world, with most species facing extinction.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Some species are teetering right on the brink. The northern sportive lemur is believed to be down to just 60 animals.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Hubbard's sportive lemurSome species are teetering right on the brink. The northern sportive lemur is believed to be down to just 60 animals.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    After 93 lemur species were put on critical, endangered or vulnerable watch lists in 2013, conservation experts drew up a three-year emergency plan requiring $7.6 million.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Black-and-white ruffed lemurAfter 93 lemur species were put on critical, endangered or vulnerable watch lists in 2013, conservation experts drew up a three-year emergency plan requiring $7.6 million.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    The political landscape in Madagascar has changed following the 2014 elections, and there is increased optimism regarding international investment.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    A hubbard's sportive lemur The political landscape in Madagascar has changed following the 2014 elections, and there is increased optimism regarding international investment.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Indri are the largest living species of lemur. The creature&#39;s Malagasy name is &quot;babakoto,&quot; meaning &quot;ancestor&quot; or &quot;father.&quot;
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Indri lemurIndri are the largest living species of lemur. The creature's Malagasy name is "babakoto," meaning "ancestor" or "father."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    The ring-tailed lemur is the most recognizable species, due to its distinctive black and white ringed tail.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Ring-tailed lemurThe ring-tailed lemur is the most recognizable species, due to its distinctive black and white ringed tail.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Madagascar is home to 8,000 species that are not found in the wild anywhere else on the planet.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Panther chameleonMadagascar is home to 8,000 species that are not found in the wild anywhere else on the planet.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Madagascar broke off from mainland Africa around 150 million years ago and the island was cast adrift in the Indian Ocean. Isolation proved fertile breeding ground for evolution.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Parson's chameleonMadagascar broke off from mainland Africa around 150 million years ago and the island was cast adrift in the Indian Ocean. Isolation proved fertile breeding ground for evolution.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Almost half of the world&#39;s chameleon species live on Madagascar. Like the lemur, their habitat is threatened by deforestation.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    ChameleonAlmost half of the world's chameleon species live on Madagascar. Like the lemur, their habitat is threatened by deforestation.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Chameleons are famed for their ability to change color to blend in with their surroundings. This helps them to evade predators.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    CamouflageChameleons are famed for their ability to change color to blend in with their surroundings. This helps them to evade predators.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    The mossy leaf-tailed gecko is endemic to Madagascar. It can also change its skin color to match its environment.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Mossy geckoThe mossy leaf-tailed gecko is endemic to Madagascar. It can also change its skin color to match its environment.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Anja Reserve was dedicated protected land in 2001 and is now the most visited private reserve in the country.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Anja ReserveAnja Reserve was dedicated protected land in 2001 and is now the most visited private reserve in the country.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Andasibe-Mantadia National Park is home to 11 lemur species, but is most celebrated for its population of indri lemurs.
    Photos: Back from the brink: Lemurs of Madagascar
    Andasibe-Mantadia National ParkAndasibe-Mantadia National Park is home to 11 lemur species, but is most celebrated for its population of indri lemurs.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    Madagascar 9 Lemur CoquerelsMadagascar 13 Lemur Verreaux Sifaka Madagascar 2 Bamboo LemurMadagascar 10 Lemur HabbardMadagascar 8 Lemur Black and White RuffedMadagascar 14 Lemur ZombitseMadagascar 11 Lemur IndriMadagascar 12 Lemur Ring-tailedMadagascar 5 Chameleon PantherMadagascar 6 Chameleon Parsons NightMadagascar 3 Chameleon GreenMadagascar 4 Chameleon GreenMadagascar 7 Gecko Mossy Lemurs 1 Anja reserveMadagascar 15 Rainforest
    The Sumatran orangutan population has also slid dramatically over the last 10 years, with only 14,500 now remaining. The swampy forests that they inhabit are increasingly being cut and drained for palm oil production, one of the most damaging practices currently affecting primate habitat around the world.
    Consumers who seek to mitigate their impact on primate populations can choose to buy FSC-certified wood and paper products, as well as avoiding products containing palm oil -- a major contributor to habitat destruction.
    Can palm oil be sustainable?
    eco solutions palm oil spc_00001417

      JUST WATCHED

      Can palm oil be sustainable?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Can palm oil be sustainable? 04:35
    "Palm oil is most notably in soap, but it's even things like chocolates, most margarines and a lot of ice creams," points out Colin Groves, professor of biological anthropology at The Australian National University.
    "Consumers need to do a lot of squinting to find out if a product has palm oil listed on it -- it's sometimes listed as its scientific name, Elaeis guineensis. You need to be vigilant".
    Primates are a key indicator of the overall health of the ecosystems in which they reside. Their decline is a red flag not only for other animals, but also for humans.
    "If we keep degrading and polluting habitats to such a degree that our biological relatives cannot live there, eventually humans will not being able to live there either," says Garber.
    "We need to understand it's ultimately in our best interest to do something. Once the monkeys and apes go, it's only a matter of time before there are some major catastrophes for people in these areas. People won't be able to survive there either."