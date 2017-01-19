Story highlights Anti-logging activist Isidro Baldenegro López, 51, shot dead in Mexico's Chihuahua state

It's second time a Goldman Environmental Prize winner has been killed in Latin America

(CNN) An indigenous activist who protested against illegal logging in Mexico's Sierra Madre mountains has been killed, highlighting the dangers that Latin American environmentalists face.

Isidro Baldenegro López, 51, a leader of the Tarahumara people and fervent environmentalist -- was shot dead Sunday at his uncle's home in the town of Coloradas de la Virgen in the state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican state-run news agency Notimex.

He was shot at least six times by a gunman, who fled the scene along with the weapon, the Chihuahua prosecutor's office said.

The police have launched an operation to capture the suspect.

'A fearless leader'

