Brazil judge overseeing corruption probe dies in plane crash

(CNN) The Brazilian Supreme Court Justice overseeing the investigation of a billion-dollar bribery scandal that has implicated dozens of the country's most influential politicians and business leaders, was killed in a plane crash Thursday.

The body of Justice Teori Zavascki was recovered from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed near the coastal town of Paraty, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, state firefighters said.

Two other bodies that have not been identified were also found at the crash scene.

The death was confirmed via Facebook by the 68-year-old judge's son Francisco Prehn Zavascki.

"Dear friends, we just received the confirmation that my father passed away! Thank you all for your support," Prehn Zavascki posted.

