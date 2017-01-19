Nigeria's fight against Boko Haram is going to be long and messy

Story highlights Airstrike on camp once again raises questions about Nigeria's ability to defeat Boko Haram

But the tragic error also suggests Nigeria's military is taking the fight to the terror group

(CNN) The admission by Nigeria that its air force accidentally targeted a camp for people who have been internally displaced represents a significant change in attitude by the forces fighting the terrorist insurgency known as Boko Haram.

In what the Nigerian officials have described as a "regrettable operational mistake," fighter jets on Tuesday bombed the camp as part of an operation against Boko Haram in Rann in the northeastern Borno state.

Mistakenly believing that a gathering of Boko Haram terrorists was in Borno, Nigerian Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor says his forces "got the coordinates and I directed that the air (force) should go and address the problem."

As we now know, the jets hit innocent civilians who had been fleeing Boko Haram attacks, killing at least 70 -- including some members of Red Cross staff -- and injuring many more.

The airstrike has once again raised questions about Nigeria's ability to defeat the terrorists. The conflict to date has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 2 million people in the northeast of the country, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.