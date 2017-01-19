Africa's current longest-serving leaders

(CNN) Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has so far refused to step down after losing his bid for a fifth term. He has been in power for more than 22 years, but other current African leaders have ruled longer, many of them buoyed by little tolerated opposition and abolished or manipulated term limits.

Seven of them have led for more than 30 years. They are:

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) -- 37 years

Age: 74

In power since: August 3, 1979, when he toppled his uncle in a military coup.

