Virginia executes convicted family killer Ricky Gray

(CNN)Virginia on Wednesday evening executed death row inmate Ricky Gray via lethal injection for the killing of a family of four in 2006.
Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. ET, said Lisa Kinney, communications director for the Virginia Department of Corrections.
When asked whether he had any last words, Gray said, "Nope."
Gray appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay of the execution.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a statement saying that he would not intervene.
"Mr. Gray was convicted in a fair and impartial trial, and a jury sentenced him to death in accordance with Virginia law," the governor said.
Gray was convicted of killing a Richmond couple and their two young daughters during a home invasion.