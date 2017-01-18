Breaking News

Virginia executes convicted family killer Ricky Gray

CNN Staff

Updated 11:00 PM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

Story highlights

  • Gray killed couple and their young daughters
  • Virginia governor refused to intervene

(CNN)Virginia on Wednesday evening executed death row inmate Ricky Gray via lethal injection for the killing of a family of four in 2006.

Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. ET, said Lisa Kinney, communications director for the Virginia Department of Corrections.
    When asked whether he had any last words, Gray said, "Nope."
    Gray appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay of the execution.
    Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a statement saying that he would not intervene.
    "Mr. Gray was convicted in a fair and impartial trial, and a jury sentenced him to death in accordance with Virginia law," the governor said.
    Gray was convicted of killing a Richmond couple and their two young daughters during a home invasion.